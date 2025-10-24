Tropical Storm Melissa strengthening, could become major hurricane near Jamaica

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa has begun to organize Friday evening and is on track to be a major hurricane this weekend near Jamaica.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had increased winds of 65 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches continue for Jamaica and the southern sections of Haiti.

A Hurricane Warning is possible for Jamaica later Friday night.

5 PM Tropics Update 10/24/25 (WFTV)

Interests in the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Bahamas should continue to monitor future forecasts.

Melissa is expected to rapidly intensify over the next several days and become a hurricane on Saturday.

The forecast is that Melissa will become a Category 4 major hurricane on Sunday.

Melissa is expected to turn to the west over the weekend and then swing to the northeast early next week.

The storm will likely be near or just south of Jamaica early next week and near eastern Cuba by mid-next week.

Hurricane conditions are possible in Jamaica and southern Haiti this weekend, with tropical storm-force winds arriving in southern Haiti Friday night or Saturday.

The threat of catastrophic and devastating flooding is increasing across the northern Caribbean.

Melissa will be capable of producing 15-25 inches of rainfall in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Jamaica through Monday. Isolated storm totals over 35 inches are possible.

Long-term, the system is anticipated to lift northeastward and could potentially move across the Bahamas late next week.

Melissa is still anticipated to stay south and southeast of Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics.

