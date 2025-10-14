Tropical Storm Lorenzo to slowly fade over the open Atlantic this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lorenzo is currently in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to remain a fish storm, staying in the open ocean over the next few days.

The storm is anticipated to drift northward without much strengthening, posing no threat to land.

Meteorologists predict that Lorenzo will not impact coastal areas as it continues its path in the open Atlantic.

As Lorenzo continues to move northward, it is expected to remain a non-threatening presence in the Atlantic, allowing coastal communities to remain at ease.

