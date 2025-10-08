ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Jerry continues to move quickly through the Atlantic and will make its northern turn late tomorrow, likely as a Category one storm.

As of now, the areas that could be most impacted are the northern Leeward Islands, which are currently under a tropical storm watch. This will likely be upgraded over the next 36 hours.

Once it passes those islands, it will continue to gain strength and eventually become a Category 1 storm on Saturday. Most models have it missing Bermuda by about 100 miles to the east.

This storm will not have any impact on Central Florida.

Another potential tropical low is near the Bay of Campeche. It is not likely to form, but it is still an area to watch over the next week.

