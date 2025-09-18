Tropical Storm Gabrielle eyes possible hurricane status as it tracks through Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle is currently facing challenges in its development due to dry air and wind shear.

However, some computer models show Gabrielle may strengthen into a hurricane by this weekend as it approaches Bermuda.

Gabrielle is expected to remain in the open Atlantic, approximately 1,000 miles from Florida’s coastline, posing no immediate threat to land.

Meteorologists are also monitoring another tropical wave further east in the Atlantic.

This system is encountering dry and dusty air, which is inhibiting its development.

The tropical wave has a low chance of development, with only a 20% likelihood of becoming a more significant system over the next seven days.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group