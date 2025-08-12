Tropical Storm Erin likely to become 1st hurricane of 2025 season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2025 season later this week.

This will likely happen as it moves into a region of the Atlantic with favorable conditions for strengthening.

Currently, Tropical Storm Erin is not expected to significantly increase in strength in the short term.

However, later this week, it will enter an area with warm ocean temperatures and low wind shear, which are conducive to hurricane development.

Long-range models suggest that Erin will remain off the East Coast through the middle of next week, but meteorologists caution that the storm’s track is not yet certain and will be monitored closely.

In addition to Erin, there are two other areas being watched for potential development.

One of these is near the Florida Panhandle. It is not expected to develop into a storm on Tuesday, but it could bring heavy rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Florida’s coastline.

As Erin approaches the Eastern Caribbean, residents and officials are advised to stay informed about its progress, given the potential for it to become a hurricane.

Monitoring will continue over the next few days to assess any changes in its path or intensity.

