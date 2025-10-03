Tropical development unlikely over Florida, but rain chances rise this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a low chance of tropical development over Florida this weekend, as a low-pressure system could form along a frontal boundary.

This potential development is expected to increase rain chances in Central Florida.

Additionally, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of developing as it moves toward the Central Atlantic.

The next storm name on the list is Jerry, should any of these systems develop into a named storm.

