Troopers investigate deadly crash near Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — A fatal crash shut down a stretch of Rock Springs Road in the Apopka area Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Alexandria Place Drive.

Troopers closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of Rock Springs Road but later cleared the crash scene and reopened the roadway.

Ch. 9 has reached out to FHP for more details about what led to the crash and who was involved.

