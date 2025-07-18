Triple-Digit Heat Index and drier skies wrap up work week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience warm temperatures and lower rain chances as the work week concludes.

Drier air moving into the region will lead to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, with many areas remaining dry.

Highs on Friday are expected to reach the mid-90s.

Any rain or storm activity is anticipated to dissipate by late evening, leaving behind a few clouds overnight.

Saturday will see even more dry air, with only isolated afternoon showers expected. Temperatures will again be in the mid-90s, with heat indices surpassing 100 degrees.

The warmth will persist into Sunday, with a slight increase in afternoon rain and storm coverage.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Looking ahead to next week, deep moisture is expected to return, significantly increasing the chances of rain and storms. Highs will be slightly cooler, in the low 90s.

