Trick or Treat! These Are the Best Spots For You and Your Family to Celebrate Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween 2025 is finally here, and for families looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate this spooky holiday season, several local businesses and organizations are hosting events for you to dress up, get out there, and get some candy!

Orlando Police Department’s Trunk-or-Treat - 4pm

Join the OPD at their 1250 West South Street headquarters for a “frightfully fun and free Halloween celebration!” The police department encourages you to “bring your costumes and candy bags.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat - 6pm

“Fun, frights, and safety tips!” That’s what you can expect from the OCSO’s annual trunk-or-treat event! Deputies will be at the OCSO headquarters at 2500 W. Colonial Drive for some early trick or treating. Be sure to wear your costume!

Dave and Booster’s Boo Bash! - October 31, 4pm at Dave & Buster’s Orlando

Dave & Buster’s transforms into the ultimate spooky, fun, haunted arcade this Halloween. The three-hour event will include costume contests, monstrous music, and themed activities, all in a safe, family-friendly environment. For more information, check out their FAQ here.

Halloween at Cranes Roost Park - October 31, 5pm

Hosted by the City of Altamonte Springs, this community-oriented Halloween bash will feature trick-or-treating at local business-sponsored booths, live entertainment, and a costume contest. Admission is free.

Trick-or-Treat at Old Town Kissimmee - October 31, 5pm

Collect sweet treats at candy stations set throughout Old Town during this free Trunk-or-Treat event or join the costume contest for your chance to win a prize!

Great Southern Box Company Trunk-or-Treat - October 31, 5pm

GSBC and Orlando Cars and Coffee have teamed up for a “night full of Halloween fun!” Offerings include trick-or-treating with vendors, face painting, food and drinks, and “community magic.”

