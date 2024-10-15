Local

Trial date set for Stephan Sterns, man accused of killing Madeline Soto

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Stephan Sterns arrested (Anderson, Emily (CMG-Orlando)/WFTV)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A jury trial is set for Sept. 22, 2025, for the man accused of killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The date was decided at a status hearing for Stephan Sterns on Monday.

According to court documents, the trial will be at 9 a.m. in an Osceola County courtroom.

Documents show that Sterns appeared in court on Monday for the hearing, and a case was set for pretrial and trial.

Read: Madeline Soto: A timeline of her disappearance & death

The assistant state attorney is instructed to provide body-worn camera footage to the defense attorney.

Soto’s body was found in February 2024 after being reported missing.

Sterns was charged in Soto’s disappearance and death in April.

Read: Stephan Sterns charged with 1st-degree murder in Madeline Soto’s death

Body-worn footage shows Stephan Sterns led deputies in wrong direction of Madeline Soto’s body New emerging details come to light that surrounds the death investigation of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!