Trial date set for Stephan Sterns, man accused of killing Madeline Soto

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A jury trial is set for Sept. 22, 2025, for the man accused of killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto.

The date was decided at a status hearing for Stephan Sterns on Monday.

According to court documents, the trial will be at 9 a.m. in an Osceola County courtroom.

Documents show that Sterns appeared in court on Monday for the hearing, and a case was set for pretrial and trial.

The assistant state attorney is instructed to provide body-worn camera footage to the defense attorney.

Soto’s body was found in February 2024 after being reported missing.

Sterns was charged in Soto’s disappearance and death in April.

Body-worn footage shows Stephan Sterns led deputies in wrong direction of Madeline Soto’s body New emerging details come to light that surrounds the death investigation of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. (WFTV)

