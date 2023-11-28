Travel Tuesday: Where to watch for the best deals

Frequent fliers and vacationers are in for a treat, as Cyber Monday’s successor is finally here. Most of the deals do apply to travel dates in 2024 and being flexible with dates does help keep the cost down.

Travel booking sites like Hopper and Booking.com are offering their own rollbacks on flights and hotel visits.

Hopper users can score up to 50 percent off on their travels when booking today, while Booking.com visitors can save 30 percent on their stays.

Priceline is giving travelers 30 percent off, but those willing to take a risk can typically save more with the site’s Express Deals.

A few airlines are also taking part, and sharing discounts on their own websites.

Delta is allowing SkyMiles members to bundle hotel stays, flights and car rentals. The deals do vary based on the destination selected.

JetBlue is also allowing passengers to save and bundle their trips, and even offering cruise packages.

Those looking to book a cruise won’t have trouble finding a deal.

Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Virgin Voyages and Holland America have steep discounts on a number of destinations.

