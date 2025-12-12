Traffic relief on the horizon as 408 expansion, toll overhaul moves forward

ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction will soon begin on the 408 eastbound, with crews adding a fifth lane between Orange Blossom Trail and I-4.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) has approved the project, which includes not only the expansion of the 408 but also improvements to Rio Grande and Tampa Avenue.

The enhancements are part of a broader effort to accommodate increased traffic and improve road safety in the area.

In addition to the lane expansion, crews will replace the tolling system between Orange Blossom Trail and I-4.

This upgrade aims to streamline toll collection and reduce congestion along this busy corridor.

The improvements to Rio Grande and Tampa Avenue are expected to be completed as the Jaguars move into Camping World for the 2027 season.

This timeline aligns with the city’s efforts to enhance infrastructure in anticipation of increased visitor traffic.

The entire project is slated for completion by January 2029, providing a long-term solution to current traffic challenges and supporting future growth in the region.

Once completed, the roadwork on the 408 and associated improvements are expected to significantly ease traffic flow and enhance the driving experience for commuters in the area.

