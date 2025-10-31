Traffic Advisory: Overnight Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has stated in a press release that motorists should expect overnight closures of the westbound I-4 exit ramp to eastbound State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) at Exit 72 on the nights of Wednesday, November 5, and Thursday, November 6, with the last closure opening on the morning of Friday, November 7. The closures will begin as early as 10 p.m. each night and are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.

According to the press release, “These closures are necessary to conduct bridge painting and a traffic shift. This work is part of the ramp widening project on the westbound I-4 exit ramp to eastbound S.R. 528. These improvements will improve capacity and traffic flow at this busy interchange.”

FDOT advises motorists to follow all posted detour signs. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

For more information about the improvements on I-4 at S.R. 528, visit the project website at I4Beyond.com/SR528.

