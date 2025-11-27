Top Tech and Game Deals: Black Friday Edition

Stores from across the country are marking down prices in one of the busiest shopping times of the year. When it comes to the best deals in technology and in video games, which deals are the best? During “Top Tech and Games Deals: Black Friday Edition,” we’ll discuss some of the best deals when it comes to video games, talk with Charis Brown from ClarkDeals.com on the best deals in tech, as well as how to spot a deal that’s too good to be true and Aubrey Quinn, the Senior Vice President at the Entertainment Software Association, tells parents what to look for when buying a game for a young one, along with the parental control features found on consoles.

“The most important thing for parents to know is that games are fun and play is important, and games are actually really good for kids,” says Quinn. “I always like to start by reminding everyone that there’s a lot of scientific and academic research that shows that not all screen time is created equal and that, in fact, there are enormous mental, emotional, and social benefits that come from video game play. I’m a mom myself, and given the chance between spending an hour doom-scrolling on the internet somewhere or playing video games, I would push my kids towards video games every time because I know they’re competing, they’re strategizing, they’re reading[...], and they’re learning resilience, and there are all these great benefits that come from gameplay.”

Quinn says the two main concerns she talks with parents about are content and who kids are interacting with online. You can hear more about this, as well as learn more about the parental controls features on consoles, in the full segment with Aubrey Quinn.

While there wasn’t a lot in terms of console deals, lots of video games went on sale. Here are some of the popular deals:

Elden Ring

Best Deal - $15 at Walmart and Amazon

Elden Ring is made by FromSoftware, the makers of Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls, and Bloodborne. Those are games known for their punishing difficulty, and Elden Ring is no different. The biggest difference is Elden Ring is an open-world game, so if you’re stuck, you can go out into the world and get stronger. Once you beat that pesky boss that’s been giving you trouble, you get this sense of relief and accomplishment, at least I did.

Split Fiction

Best Deal - $30 at Walmart (PS5/Switch)

Split Fiction comes from the makers of the popular cooperative game It Takes Two. You and a friend play as Mio and Zoe, two writers who become trapped in their own stories, and you must work your way out. Like It Takes Two, you and a friend must work together to solve puzzles, defeat bosses, and get back to reality.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Month Card

Best Deal - $59.99 at Amazon

Many deem Xbox Game Pass as one of the best deals in gaming. It allows users to access a catalog of games, as well as features in other games like Fortnite. Unfortunately, the popular subscription service saw a price increase from $19.99 to $29.99. Amazon has yet to adjust to the new price, so it could be something to take advantage of.

You can hear more about the discounted prices of PlayStation 5s, the impact of the tariffs in the gaming industry, and more gaming deals in the full segment.

While stores everywhere are offering deals, some are too good to be true. Charis Brown from ClarkDeals.com says she tends to be skeptical when it comes to Facebook ads. “Anybody can just put an ad on Facebook and try to sell stuff,” says Brown. “You want to look for, I think, a social media presence and see what the comments are for that store or brand. You want to see that there’s positive reviews and a lot of likes. Also, any misspellings on the website, on the about us page, or anything like that. You want to look for the security symbol to pop up on the website as well, to show that they’re using a secure site to shop.”

You can hear some of Charis’ money-saving tips as well as some of the best deals in tech in the third and fourth segments of the show.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group