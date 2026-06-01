Tom Terry joins ‘OMN’ as the Atlantic Hurricane Season kicks-off

June 1st is an auspicious day in Central Florida, marking the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. And while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling for a below normal season, preparedness is still key.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

No one knows that better than WFTV Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry, now celebrating 30 years covering Central Florida weather. He joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss his time in the area and what to watch for this coming hurricane season.

Click here to check out the WDBO Hurricane Guide for all your preparedness needs and checkback throughout the season for the latest on the tropics.

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