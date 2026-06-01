ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA released its 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast on Thursday.

The agency announced it is predicting a below-average season.

The main reason behind the quieter forecast is the expected development of a strong El Niño pattern during the peak of hurricane season.

NOAA releases 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

El Niño typically increases wind shear across the Atlantic, making it harder for tropical systems to organize and strengthen.

“Although El Niño’s impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold,” said NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. “That is why it’s essential to review your hurricane preparedness plan now. It only takes one storm to make for a very bad season.”

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics throughout the season, which begins on June 1.

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