TODAY: Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new school year is just around the corner and that means it’s time to stock up on school supplies.

Most school districts in Central Florida return to the classroom on Aug. 10.

Starting today. Florida shoppers can take advantage of the tax-free holiday for two weeks.

From July 24 to August 6, there are a variety of items that are exempt from sales tax.

They include clothing, footwear, backpacks, school supplies, computers, and more.

For a full list of eligible Florida tax-free supplies, click here.

