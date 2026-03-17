TODAY: Florida AG to hold a news conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a news conference in Orlando on Tuesday.

Uthmeier is planning to speak at 11 a.m. at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Orlando Regional Operations Center.

Joining Uthmeier will be Florida Rep. Rachel Plakon and FDLE Special Agent in Charge Felipe Williams.

Officials have not said what will be discussed at the news conference.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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