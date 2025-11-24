Local

Titsuville SWAT team responding to ‘armed person incident’

By Laurel Lee
By Laurel Lee

The public is being asked to stay away from the 400 block of Gray Avenue in Titusville as police respond to an ‘armed person incident."

Titusville Police responded to a home around 11:20 a.m. today, regarding an armed person refusing to exit a home and refusing to surrender to law enforcement.

Multiple officers, a drone unit, and a K9 were spotted on the scene.

It’s not known how many people are involved in the situation at this time.

