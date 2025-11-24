Titsuville SWAT team responding to ‘armed person incident’

The public is being asked to stay away from the 400 block of Gray Avenue in Titusville as police respond to an ‘armed person incident."

Titusville Police responded to a home around 11:20 a.m. today, regarding an armed person refusing to exit a home and refusing to surrender to law enforcement.

TPD is currently on scene near the 4400 block of Gray Avenue, investigating an armed person incident. Currently the subject involved is refusing to exit the residence and surrender to law enforcement. We ask the public to avoid the area until further notice. Updates will be… pic.twitter.com/esCJl1ECFX — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) November 24, 2025

Multiple officers, a drone unit, and a K9 were spotted on the scene.

It’s not known how many people are involved in the situation at this time.

