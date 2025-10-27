TIMELINE: Severe weather floods parts of Central Florida

10:10 P.M. UPDATE:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a tornado warning for Central Brevard County in east central Florida until 10:30 p.m.

10:00 P.M. UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central and northern Brevard County until 11:45 PM.

This includes Rockledge, Cocoa, and Cocoa Beach.

Doppler radar estimates 7-12” of rain has fallen in this area.

Brevard County flash flood warning 1145p (WFTV)

An additional 2-3” of rain is possible this evening.

Law enforcement is reporting flooding in this area.

A Flood Watch continues for much of Central Florida through late tonight.

PREVIOUS STORY:

9:45 UPDATE:

Flash Flood Warning for northern Brevard County has been extended until 10:45 PM.

Doppler radar now estimates 10-13” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1” of rain is possible.

Widespread flash flooding is being reported across much of Titusville.

8:30 UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central and northern Brevard County until 10:00 PM.

This includes Rockledge and Cocoa.

Doppler radar estimates 3-5” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Brevard County Flash Flood warning 10P (WFTV)

Flash flooding is likely or is ongoing in this area.

A Flood Watch continues for much of Central Florida through late tonight.

8:00 UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Lake County until 10:00 PM.

This includes Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora.

Doppler radar estimates 6-9” of rain has fallen in this area.

Lake COunty flash flood warning 10p (WFTV)

An additional 2-3” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight.

7:30 UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Brevard County until 9:45 PM.

This includes Titusville, Mims and Port St. John.

Doppler radar estimates 7-10” of rain has fallen in this area.

Brevard COunty flash flood 945p (WFTV)

An additional 2-3” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is being reported by law enforcement in this area. Multiple streets are reported closed in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Lake County until 8:45 PM.

This includes Eustis and Mount Dora.

Doppler radar estimates 3.5-5.5” of rain has fallen in this area.

Lake COunty Flash Flood Warning 8:45 p (WFTV)

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch continues for much of Central Florida through late tonight. Additional flooding is possible through this evening.

6:15 P.M. UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Brevard County until 8:00 PM.

This includes Titusville and Mims.

Doppler radar estimates 3-5” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight. Additional flooding is possible through this evening.

5 P.M. UPDATE:

A flash flood warning has been issued for east central Brevard County until 6:45 PM.

This includes Titusville and Port St. John.

Doppler radar estimates 3-5” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight. Additional flooding is possible through this evening.

