News

TIMELINE: Severe weather floods parts of Central Florida

By David Heckard, WFTV.com
Widespread flooding impacted parts of Central Florida on Sunday.
By David Heckard, WFTV.com

10:10 P.M. UPDATE:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a tornado warning for Central Brevard County in east central Florida until 10:30 p.m.

10:00 P.M. UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central and northern Brevard County until 11:45 PM.

This includes Rockledge, Cocoa, and Cocoa Beach.

Doppler radar estimates 7-12” of rain has fallen in this area.

Brevard County flash flood warning 1145p (WFTV)

An additional 2-3” of rain is possible this evening.

Law enforcement is reporting flooding in this area.

A Flood Watch continues for much of Central Florida through late tonight.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest.

PREVIOUS STORY:

9:45 UPDATE:

Flash Flood Warning for northern Brevard County has been extended until 10:45 PM.

Doppler radar now estimates 10-13” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1” of rain is possible.

Widespread flash flooding is being reported across much of Titusville.

8:30 UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central and northern Brevard County until 10:00 PM.

This includes Rockledge and Cocoa.

Doppler radar estimates 3-5” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Brevard County Flash Flood warning 10P (WFTV)

Flash flooding is likely or is ongoing in this area.

A Flood Watch continues for much of Central Florida through late tonight.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest.

8:00 UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Lake County until 10:00 PM.

This includes Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora.

Doppler radar estimates 6-9” of rain has fallen in this area.

Lake COunty flash flood warning 10p (WFTV)

An additional 2-3” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest.

7:30 UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Brevard County until 9:45 PM.

This includes Titusville, Mims and Port St. John.

Doppler radar estimates 7-10” of rain has fallen in this area.

Brevard COunty flash flood 945p (WFTV)

An additional 2-3” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is being reported by law enforcement in this area. Multiple streets are reported closed in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Lake County until 8:45 PM.

This includes Eustis and Mount Dora.

Doppler radar estimates 3.5-5.5” of rain has fallen in this area.

Lake COunty Flash Flood Warning 8:45 p (WFTV)

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch continues for much of Central Florida through late tonight. Additional flooding is possible through this evening.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest.

6:15 P.M. UPDATE:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Brevard County until 8:00 PM.

This includes Titusville and Mims.

Doppler radar estimates 3-5” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight. Additional flooding is possible through this evening.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest.

5 P.M. UPDATE:

A flash flood warning has been issued for east central Brevard County until 6:45 PM.

This includes Titusville and Port St. John.

Doppler radar estimates 3-5” of rain has fallen in this area.

An additional 1-2” of rain is possible this evening.

Flash flooding is likely to occur or is occurring in this area.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Central Florida through late tonight. Additional flooding is possible through this evening.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!