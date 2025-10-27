This Orlando high school may have produced the most celebrities ever

On the latest episode of the “Riggle’s Picks” podcast hosted by Rob Riggle and Darren Leer, Joey Fatone and Joe Mulvihill joined as special guests to talk about the insane amount of celebrities that came out of their Orlando high school.
Here are all the celebrities who attended Doctor Phillips High School:
- Wayne Brady: Actor and comedian
- Joey Fatone: Singer from NSYNC
- DJ Khaled: Grammy-nominated music producer and DJ
- Johnny Damon: MLB player and reality TV contestant
- Joe Mulvihill: entertainment manager and executive producer
- A. J. Pierzynski: Former MLB player
- Luis Fonsi: Puerto Rican singer
Not only did they all attend the school, but they also graduated within a 5 year span.
Other notable alumni include:
- Dan Miceli: Former MLB pitcher
- Robert Damron: Professional golfer
- Brian Barber: Former MLB player
- Marcell Harris: NFL player
- Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: NFL player
- Doug Gabriel: Former NFL player
- Ike Charlton: Former NFL player