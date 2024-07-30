News

This morning: ULA set to launch Atlas V rocket from Space Coast

ULA set to launch Atlas V rocket from Space Coast (WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The countdown is on to another launch from our Space Coast.

An Atlas V rocket is scheduled to lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:45 a.m.

The United Launch Alliance rocket will carry a classified mission for the US Space Force.

ULA said this launch will be the last of its kind.

The company plans to turn its attention toward its new Vulcan rocket after the final Atlas V launch on Tuesday.

When liftoff happens, you can watch it here and live on Channel 9.

