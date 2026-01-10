“This Is a Big Deal:” Records reveal how Marion County Fire Rescue responded to hazing investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — New records detail exactly how Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a violent hazing incident at Station 21 in November.

Investigators say a rookie firefighter was beat with a belt, dragged across the parking lot, and waterboarded at the station located at Southwest 90th Street.

In the aftermath, four firefighters were fired and arrested.

Six other fire rescue employees were fired in the internal investigation that followed.

Records obtained by Channel 9 on Friday explain the steps senior leadership took after learning of the incident on November 19th, the day the rookie reported the incident to law enforcement, and three days after the alleged hazing occurred.

Records show the Assistant County Administrator was looped in almost immediately.

And once leadership was made aware of the incident they had extensive conversations acknowledging the gravity of the situation, leading up to the arrest of the four employees on November 26th .

In one message, a Marion County Fire Rescue Division Chief wrote about a meeting being held at headquarters on November 19th, writing, “This is a big deal.”

Several messages were exchanged between Marion County Fire Chief James Banta and Assistant County Administrator Amanda Tart, discussing the alleged hazing incident.

After the arrests were announced, Chief Banta told Tart he turned to the Coral Springs Fire Chief for guidance, since they had gone through a similar alleged hazing incident.

He also wrote to Tart that he planned to meet with his deputy chiefs on Monday December 1st, writing, “Probably be good for us all to be on the same page. We are going to start planning our way out of this mess.”

Messages also show leadership was in communication with the victim who is still with the department.

Deputy Chief Robert Graff wrote to the victim “What they did was wrong. I support you and the department supports you. We are finishing up the investigation and then things should calm down and return to normal. I meant what i said, I’m always available if you need anything.”

Documents obtained by Channel 9 also detail why six additional fire rescue employees at Station 21 were ousted following the internal investigation.

According to the Administrative Investigative Report for Battalion Chief Clint Balik, who resigned in lieu of termination, Balik “Failed to take appropriate administrative action and deliberately withheld material after becoming aware of a serious assault involving a firefighter.”

The document goes on to say, “It is further alleged that his conduct delayed reporting, impeded the administrative investigation, and violated supervisory and ethical obligations.”

This is a developing story and will be further updated.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group