Here are a few fun things to do this weekend in Central Florida.

Free Family Friendly event - The Crealdé School of Art is hosting its 41st Annual Cup-A-Thon — their quirky fundraiser selling one-of-a-kind ceramic cups, bowls and other vessels handmade by Crealdé’s instructors, students and fellow artists.

Crealde School of Art (Crealde School of Art)

The free event also provides refreshments, music and other interactive activities. All proceeds of the event benefit Crealdé’s ceramics studio and kilns. As per tradition, buy a cup or goblet and “it will be filled.”

7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 8-9, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.

Cars & Country

Saturday, August 9, 2025, 5-9pm

Hamlin

14111 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

This free event is intended for classic car lovers and country music fans. Held in the heart of the Hamlin area, check out vintage rides, upbeat tunes and refreshments.

Animate! Orlando

Orange County Convention Center

The event spotlights some of the biggest names in voice acting, animation and pop culture. Running Friday through Sunday

