Local

Things To Do

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Here are a few fun things to do this weekend in Central Florida.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Free Family Friendly event - The Crealdé School of Art is hosting its 41st Annual Cup-A-Thon — their quirky fundraiser selling one-of-a-kind ceramic cups, bowls and other vessels handmade by Crealdé’s instructors, students and fellow artists.

Crealde School of Art (Crealde School of Art)

The free event also provides refreshments, music and other interactive activities. All proceeds of the event benefit Crealdé’s ceramics studio and kilns. As per tradition, buy a cup or goblet and “it will be filled.”

7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 8-9, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.

Cars & Country

Saturday, August 9, 2025, 5-9pm

Hamlin

14111 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

This free event is intended for classic car lovers and country music fans. Held in the heart of the Hamlin area, check out vintage rides, upbeat tunes and refreshments.

Animate! Orlando

Orange County Convention Center

The event spotlights some of the biggest names in voice acting, animation and pop culture. Running Friday through Sunday

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Michelle Wargo

Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Michelle Wargo is an award-winning reporter and producer. Her multifaceted career encompasses on-air broadcasting, television and radio production, film, marketing, and public relations, consistently demonstrating her ability to develop and execute impactful stories and communications strategies.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!