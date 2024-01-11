Things to do: Check out this weekends happenings in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — On Friday, January 12th, the International Festival of the Arts begins at Epcot during park hours with park admission.
On Friday, January 12th, the Ringling Brothers Circus will go on at the Kia Center through January 15th. Times vary by date.
On Friday, January 12th, it’s the Grand Opening of the Casselberry Arts Center from 6-8pm. The event is free.
On Saturday, January 13th, the 40th annual MLK holiday parade will start at the Downtown Orlando Courthouse and finish at Lake Eola Park. Parade starts at 10am.
On Saturday, January 13th, the 2024 Caribe Royal Orlando Hula Bowl will take place at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Game time is 12pm.
Now through Sunday, January 14th, it’s the final weekend for the Mecum Auto Auctions at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. Times vary.
On Saturday, January 13th, the red hot UCF Knights Men’s Basketball team, fresh off their historic win over Kansas, will go on to face BYU at Addition Financial Arena at 4pm.
