Things to do in central florida this weekend

Shuler King on Nov. 22-24, 7-8 p.m. at Funny Bone Comedy Club

Shuler King

“Rhinoceros” on Fri., Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 2 p.m. at UCF Mainstage Theater

mainstage theater

Family Day on Nov. 23 at 9:00a.m. at Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort,





Univeral Studios Island's of Adventure Universal Islands of Adventure, Orlando, Florida, United States (cc/Robert Linsdell)

The Classic Day Party on Nov. 23 at 5:00p.m. at Ember

The Classic Day Part

Old Town Kissimmee Carnaval at 5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, 34746

Live from the Underground at Grumpy’s Underground on Nov. 22 at 9:00p.m.

On strike (RetoricMedia - stock.adobe.com)

Florida Blue - Battle of the Bands at Kia Center on Nov. 22 at 7:00p.m.

battle of the bands

Florida Soccer Meet up Sunday, on Nov. 24 from 5 - 10pm at 5515 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Italy Soccer Women's Champions League Arsenal's Frida Leonhardsen Maanum, right, and Juventus' Eva Schatzer vie for the ball during the women's Champions League soccer match between Juventus and Arsenal at the Vittorio Pozzo La Marmora Stadium in Biella, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

WBCA Showcase on Nov. 23, 12 & 2:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 1 & 3:30 p.m. at ESPN

WBCA

Turkey Trot on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. at Northwest Recreation Complex.

GF Default - Video: How Turkey Trot benefits seniors for Thanksgiving

