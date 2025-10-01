‘There were warning signs’: Attorney claims other Stardust Racers victims are coming forward

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys for the family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, the man who died earlier this month after riding Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers, said the family has been contacted by other people claiming they were also injured on the roller coaster.

The family believes the new claims bolster their case that Universal should have known the ride was dangerous and made safety improvements to the restraints system before the man’s death.

“We believe there were warning signs,” Benjamin Crump said. “There was something wrong with the design of this ride.”

Crump and his team said witnesses told them Zavala lurched forward on the first drop of the ride and moved around throughout the remainder of the ride, ending with his head against the restraint bar.

They said their team of investigators would inspect the ride to prepare for their eventual lawsuit, but Universal has not turned over any videos of Zavala riding Stardust Racers to them.

Universal, for its part, said the ride operated as intended.

Crump and his team did not provide any evidence that the people claiming to be injured were telling the truth. Universal quickly settled one lawsuit filed by a woman who said she was injured in April without explaining why the company agreed to the settlement or disclosing the terms.

He also called for greater government oversight. Currently, Universal and other major parks inspect their own rides and self-report to the state because their technology is proprietary. It would be expensive for Florida to hire and train highly specialized independent ride inspectors and keep them on the government’s payroll.

Crump did not call for Stardust Racers to be torn down. He said it should not resume operations until all investigations have been complete.

He also blasted people blaming Zavala’s preexisting spinal injury for his death. Universal allowed him to ride, Crump said, and that should be the end of the conversation.

“Did you do enough?” Crump asked. “Consumers were not supposed to die on your ride.”

