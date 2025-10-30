Temperatures dip as front arrives Thursday morning in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday morning will get cooler before daytime sunshine finally warms things up a bit in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says a front moving through this morning will lead to dropping temperatures, bottoming out in the 50s around 9am.

Then we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny and breezy day, with highs in the low 70s.

Overnight it will get even cooler. As we welcome in Halloween, Crimi said temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s, with a low of 51° in Orlando. It will be one of the coolest Halloweens in Orlando in over 30 years. In 1993, Orlando’s high hit 66°, making it the coolest on record.

We likely won’t break that record on Friday, as the high temperature in the metro area is expected to top out around 70°. But it could be a bit chilly for the trick-or-treaters Friday evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday morning will start out cool, with another round of 40s and low 50s around the Channel 9 viewing area.

Crimi said we’ll then start to warm back up. Highs are expected to return to the mid and upper 70s over the weekend.

