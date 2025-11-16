Teens killed, 6-year-old seriously injured in Lake County overturn crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens on State Road 33 near Groveland Farms Road when a 2008 Toyota Scion collided with a 2021 Lincoln Aviator, Saturday afternoon.

According to FHP, the crash occurred when the teen driver of the Scion attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, swerved back into the southbound lane upon seeing the Lincoln Aviator approaching, lost control, and then re-entered the northbound lane where the collision occurred.

The driver of the Scion swerved back into the southbound lane after noticing the Lincoln approaching, but lost control and rotated into the northbound lane, directly into the path of the Lincoln.

The impact caused the Scion to overturn, resulting in the deaths of both the driver and passenger of the Scion at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the Lincoln, including a 5 and 6-year-old child, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

