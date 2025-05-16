Teen’s body recovered after deadly kayak excursion on Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. — The body of a teenager who went underwater at Lake Nona Wednesday afternoon has been found.

Orlando police say six teenagers went onto the lake with kayaks and paddle boards Wednesday afternoon. One of them went underwater and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews and dive teams responded to Pioneers Way at Cortland at Lake Nona. The body was not found until Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed that body is the missing teenager.

The victim’s name was not released.

