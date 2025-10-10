Teen suspect in deadly shooting at Orange County park to remain in custody

ORASNGE COUNTY, Fla. — The teenager accused of killing another juvenile at Vogt-Meloon Park Thursday will remain in detention.

The judge made the decision during the youth’s first court appearance Friday morning.

Deputies say the 15-year-old suspect shot and killed a 16-year-old during a fight at the park’s basketball court off W. Oak Ridge Road.

He was captured after running to Oak Ridge High School.

He faces a manslaughter charge and another charge of having a gun on the school campus.

