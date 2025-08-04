Teen hit in head with handgun in DeBary park, deputies say

DEBARY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a 17-year-old was violently attacked with a handgun over the weekend.

Investigators said a disturbance occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at a park located at Lazlo Circle and Kalin Street in DeBary.

Deputies said two 17-year-olds, a male and a female, were approached by a male suspect accompanied by two females.

The male victim was assaulted when the suspect hit him in the head with a handgun, resulting in a laceration, officials said.

According to a report, the suspect fled the scene and was not immediately located by authorities.

Detectives said they are actively investigating the incident to gather more information and identify the individuals involved.

