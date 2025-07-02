Local

Teen bullies in Tennessee may be banned from driving under new law

By Laurel Lee
A new law in Tennessee allows for the suspension of driving privileges for teenage bullies.

The law, which took effect on Tuesday, expands the definition of harassment to include bullying and cyberbullying.

First-time offenders may apply for a restricted license, but the law aims to prevent tragic events resulting from bullying.

State Representative Lowell Russell sponsored the bill, stating that most acts of violence or suicides are due to bullying.

Criminal defense attorney David Ridings praised Tennessee’s initiative, suggesting that other states should follow suit in implementing similar measures.

While some support the law as a necessary disciplinary measure, others question its effectiveness in addressing the root causes of bullying.

