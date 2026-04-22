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Stepbrother accused in cruise ship murder of Anna Kepner enters not guilty plea

Accused stepbrother, indicted as an adult on murder and sexual abuse charges, waives arraignment appearance as prosecutors seek detention

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Stepbrother accused in cruise ship murder of Anna Kepner enters not guilty plea Accused stepbrother, indicted as an adult on murder and sexual abuse charges, waives arraignment appearance as prosecutors seek detention (WFTV)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The teen accused of killing his stepsister Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship last year has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Thomas Hudson, the stepbrother, is accused of murdering his stepsister, Anna Kepner, aboard a Carnival Cruise ship in November 2025.

He was indicted as an adult by a federal grand jury on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

Court documents show Hudson has waived his appearance at his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday and will not be present in court, according to his attorney.

Prosecutors are also requesting pretrial detention now that the case has been moved from juvenile court into the adult federal system.

The case continues to move forward in federal court as legal proceedings develop.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.



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