Stepbrother accused in cruise ship murder of Anna Kepner enters not guilty plea

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The teen accused of killing his stepsister Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship last year has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Thomas Hudson, the stepbrother, is accused of murdering his stepsister, Anna Kepner, aboard a Carnival Cruise ship in November 2025.

He was indicted as an adult by a federal grand jury on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

Court documents show Hudson has waived his appearance at his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday and will not be present in court, according to his attorney.

Prosecutors are also requesting pretrial detention now that the case has been moved from juvenile court into the adult federal system.

The case continues to move forward in federal court as legal proceedings develop.

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