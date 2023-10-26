Tammy weakens into post-tropical cyclone in Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tammy weakened in the Central Atlantic overnight from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is now closer in strength to a strong low front.

The system still has maximum sustained winds around 85 mph and is moving north at 12 mph.

See: FWC: Orlando man charged with illegal possession of a live alligator

The remains of Tammy are forecast to spin out as it stalls to the east of Bermuda and drift off to the east.

The system will no longer be tracked due to it losing its tropical classification.

Watch: Warm and breezy Thursday as rain chances remain low in Central Florida

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group