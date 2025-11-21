Taking Flight Saturday - Lake Eola Park’s Annual Swan Round-Up

Saturday November 22nd is the City of Orlando’s annual Swan Round-Up at Lake Eola Park. At the round-up, the city’s iconic swans will receive their yearly medical check-ups and well-being assessments.

According to the press release, District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and specially trained veterinarians, volunteers and kayakers will participate.

The swans will be corralled at the west end of the park where a temporary clinic is set up for the veterinarians to do the health exams.

According to the City of Orlando, there are five species of swans that live around the lake including Whooper Swans, Black Neck Swans, Australian Black Swans, Royal Mute Swans and Trumpeter Swans.

Swan-A-Thon: A fundraising effort lead by District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and managed by the Orlando Community Youth Trust. For more information visit orlandotrust.org/swan.

