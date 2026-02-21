Suspects involved in Poinciana Walmart shooting identified by deputies

POINCIANA, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has identified the three suspects in the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Walmart in Poinciana.

According to OCSO, one suspect was an adult male in his twenties, while the other two suspects were juveniles.

The suspect who was shot and killed was a 16-year-old from Poinciana.

OCSO will not be releasing additional information regarding the case at this time, as it is being taken over by FDLE.

