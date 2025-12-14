Suspect with 17 prior felony arrests killed in Osceola County officer-involved shooting

ST CLOUD, Fla. — A suspect with 17 prior felony arrests was killed in an officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud early this morning, according to Police Chief Douglas Goerke.

Officers responded to an alarm at Starling Chevrolet about multiple people loitering.

Upon arrival, they discovered a suspect in a vehicle they believed was not his, prompting him to flee the scene.

The suspect led officers on a chase through a nearby Wawa parking lot before being found hiding in bushes.

During the encounter, the suspect produced a firearm, leading officers to fire their weapons.

Two officers were involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group