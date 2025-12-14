Local

Suspect with 17 prior felony arrests killed in Osceola County officer-involved shooting

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ST CLOUD, Fla. — A suspect with 17 prior felony arrests was killed in an officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud early this morning, according to Police Chief Douglas Goerke.

Officers responded to an alarm at Starling Chevrolet about multiple people loitering.

Upon arrival, they discovered a suspect in a vehicle they believed was not his, prompting him to flee the scene.

The suspect led officers on a chase through a nearby Wawa parking lot before being found hiding in bushes.

During the encounter, the suspect produced a firearm, leading officers to fire their weapons.

Two officers were involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

