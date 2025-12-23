Suspect sought in Osceola hit-and-run, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash took place on I-4 Westbound near Kissimmee on Dec. 23 involving a GMC Yukon and a Ford Expedition.

The driver of the GMC Yukon fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, while a 56-year-old man from Orlando in a Ford Expedition was unharmed.

The Florida Highway Patrol has requested public help to gather additional information about the crash. Authorities encourage anyone with relevant details to contact them or CrimeLine to assist with their investigation.

The left lane of Interstate 4 at mile marker 62 was blocked following the crash, causing traffic delays in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities seek information from the public regarding the hit-and-run incident.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

