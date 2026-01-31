Suspect in late-night Orange County shooting shoots two victims and himself, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody in reference to a shooting on Friday night in Orange County.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. OCSO responded to a shooting call at the 2800 block of Aein Road where they found a woman had had been shot.

The victim was later transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to deputies, after leaving the initial victim’s residence the suspect later fired shots in the street striking a man in his 30’s who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Deputies later found the suspect, who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

