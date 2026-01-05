Local

A suspect in custody after ‘incident’ at home of Vice President JD Vance

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Turning Point Vice President JD Vance speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry) (Jon Cherry/AP)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Law enforcement agencies, including local police and Secret Service, are conducting an investigation after an incident at the home of Vice President JD Vance, WCPO Cincinnati reporting.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

According to the report, multiple windows at the residence were smashed. There are conflicting reports over who, if anyone, was occupying the residence at the time.

This is a breaking news story and WDBO will work to keep you updated with the latest throughout the day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!