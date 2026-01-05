A suspect in custody after ‘incident’ at home of Vice President JD Vance

Law enforcement agencies, including local police and Secret Service, are conducting an investigation after an incident at the home of Vice President JD Vance, WCPO Cincinnati reporting.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

According to the report, multiple windows at the residence were smashed. There are conflicting reports over who, if anyone, was occupying the residence at the time.

This is a breaking news story and WDBO will work to keep you updated with the latest throughout the day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group