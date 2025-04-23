Local

Surviving victims of FSU mass shooting released from hospital

By WFTV.com News Staff
Surviving victims of FSU mass shooting released from hospital All five of the surviving victims of the deadly mass shooting at Florida State University have been released from the hospital in Tallahassee.
By WFTV.com News Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — All five of the surviving victims of the deadly mass shooting at Florida State University have been released from the hospital in Tallahassee.

The accused gunman, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, is still being treated in the hospital after being shot by police. Authorities say it may be weeks before he is released then arraigned on charges.

Two people were killed in the campus shooting on April 17. The six people who went to the hospital that day included the five others shot by the gunman, plus Ikner.

A motive has yet to be released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!