Surviving victims of FSU mass shooting released from hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — All five of the surviving victims of the deadly mass shooting at Florida State University have been released from the hospital in Tallahassee.

The accused gunman, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, is still being treated in the hospital after being shot by police. Authorities say it may be weeks before he is released then arraigned on charges.

Two people were killed in the campus shooting on April 17. The six people who went to the hospital that day included the five others shot by the gunman, plus Ikner.

A motive has yet to be released.

