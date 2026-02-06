Support Southern Hill Farms at weekend event following crop devastation

CLERMONT, Fla. — Southern Hill Farms in Clermont will host a community event this weekend to support recovery efforts after a hard freeze destroyed 50% of its blueberry crop.

The recent cold snap in Central Florida caused significant damage to the farm’s harvest, leading owners to suspend all “U-Pick” events for the immediate future.

The upcoming weekend event is designed to help the local farm offset these agricultural losses.

0 of 50 PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida. PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida.

The support event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and will feature food trucks, a market and a fun zone for children.

U-Pick events will remain suspended for the next few weeks.

The farm will continue to host the market and support events during the recovery period.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group