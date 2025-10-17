Sunny and warm weekend ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents can expect a warm and breezy day on Friday, with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph and a slight chance of isolated showers.

Afternoon temperatures are predicted to reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with only a 10% chance of fast-moving showers due to onshore winds.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs reaching into the 80s.

By Sunday, winds will shift to come from the south, bringing some of the warmest temperatures of the week, with daytime highs near 90.

Overall, the weekend promises pleasant weather, with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group