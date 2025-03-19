Sunny and warm Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have warm and wonderful weather on Wednesday.

Our area will warm up nicely Wednesday afternoon after a cold start to the morning.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s near the coast and mid-80s inland.

The National Weather Service also issued an advisory on Wednesday warning visitors about a high risk of rip currents at the coast.

Thursday will be windy and warm again, with highs in the mid-80s.

Late tomorrow a front will move through the area, bringing clouds but limited showers.

We’ll get another dip in temperatures for Friday. Morning temperatures will be back in the 40s, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

