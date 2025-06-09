Sumter County School District created “shell schools” to boost school grade, increase funding

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A state investigation found that the Sumter County School District falsified student data to boost some schools’ scores.

The state says this happened while former Superintendent Richard Shirley was leading the district.

In a statement posted on the district’s Facebook, current Superintendent Logan Brown called the previous leadership’s alleged actions “a deliberate and unethical attempt to manipulate school performance metrics at the expense of our students.”

The 53-page report from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General says the district moved approximately 200 low-performing students out of classrooms in their zoned school and into virtual classes. The investigation found that in some cases, the district never notified parents.

The state says it received a tip back in November 2023.

The tipster claimed the Sumter County School District “falsified student data and reporting” and created “shell schools” to remove low-performing students from school grades in order to increase funding from the state.

The so-called shell schools were virtual programs known as SOAR.

The report says between 2016 and 2021, roughly 200 students were taken out these 4 Sumter County Schools: Wildwood Elementary, Wildwood Middle High, South Sumter Middle, and Webster Elementary.

The report says Wildwood Elementary achieved a “B grade” for the 2016/17 school year, but the school would have scored a “C grade” if the district didn’t remove low-performing students.

The report says that former Superintendent Shirley and former Assistant Superintendent Deborah Moffitt “provided and approved the instruction to the district to withdraw low-performing SOAR students from their traditional zoned schools and enroll them in virtual school.

However, former Superintendent Shirley states in the report that SOAR was intended to help students. He said the improved school grade was not the purpose of SOAR, but it was a “side benefit.”

Shirley retired last year shortly after the state launched an investigation into the district.

Current Superintendent Brown released a statement calling the alleged actions “serious misconduct by the previous leadership.”

Brown is set to speak more about the investigation and the district’s plan moving forward at a news conference Monday morning.

