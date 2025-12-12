Sugar Free Oreos Coming Soon

The popular cookie is bringing its signature taste to consumers who are trying to avoid sugar.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The iconic cookie brand says on their website, "Oreo Zero Sugar offers the classic taste of Oreo, while allowing you to keep your health & wellness goals.​ Pre-portioned with 2 cookies per pack, Oreo Zero Sugar is your portion control and sweet tooth companion."

The cookies aren’t available in stores until January but can be purchased on their website where the product has earned mixed reviews.

Most reviewers on the website are commenting about the poor choice of sugar substitutes and not the taste or texture of the cookies themselves. One reviewer said, “Do better with the 9 trashy ingredients. Might as well buy nothing. Still bad for diabetics.”

Here is a list of ingredients - INGREDIENTS: UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE [VITAMIN B1], RIBOFLAVIN [VITAMIN B2], FOLIC ACID), MALTITOL, CANOLA OIL, PALM OIL, POLYDEXTROSE, CORNSTARCH, COCOA (PROCESSED WITH ALKALI), LEAVENING (BAKING SODA AND/OR CALCIUM PHOSPHATE), SORBITOL, SALT, SOY LECITHIN, CHOCOLATE, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM. CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group