Substitute teacher fired after classroom meltdown, allegedly grabbing student’s neck

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County substitute teacher is facing charges after a major classroom disruption.

Angela Jourdan is facing charges after an incident yesterday with a student at Lake Minneola High.

Investigators said Jourdan put her hands on the student’s neck, leaving a mark.

A video recorded by a student captured part of what happened, but did not show the physical altercation.

Investigators say she was acting erratically during this incident, saying, “Put me in prison for life.”

The video shows Jourdan yelling, cursing, slamming her fist, and gyrating erratically.

School officials said she has been fired from her position.

Investigators believe Jourdan may have been experiencing a mental health episode.

Jourdan has a court date scheduled for May 6.

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