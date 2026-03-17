STUDY: Your mind may be getting in the way of your memory

As people age, concerns about memory loss often lead to purchasing products that claim to prevent cognitive decline.

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However, a study by researchers at the University of Queensland found that negative beliefs about aging can actually worsen memory performance.

Participants who held negative views about aging and had “self-directed ageism” showed poorer memory performance on daily tasks.

Psychology Today writes:

“Ageism should have a particularly pernicious impact on these forms of memory because it incorporates the belief that your mind is deteriorating into what might be already a bit of a challenge for some people. Whether consciously or subconsciously, this belief drains your ability to focus on what is arguably a more difficult task than simply remembering something that’s already happened.”

The study suggests that changing negative beliefs about aging and taking steps to maintain memory can lead to better cognitive outcomes in older adults.

By fostering positive views of aging and utilizing memory aids, individuals can enhance their mental skills and confidence as they age.

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