Study reveals wait times for emergency hospitalization keep getting higher

A national study reveals that more Americans requiring hospitalization are spending extended periods in emergency departments.

The reasoning points to a lack of available beds - a problem known as “boarding.”

This issue has worsened since mid-2020 and remains high, affecting over 25% of patients during non-peak months and nearly 35% during winter months.

The prolonged boarding times pose safety risks, delay care, and hinder emergency departments from admitting new patients promptly.

The study, published in the journal Health Affairs by a team from the University of Michigan Medical School and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, used data from 46 million emergency visits that led to hospitalizations at the same hospital.

The data came from the electronic health record systems of 1,500 hospitals in all 50 states, from the start of 2017 through the end of September 2024.

Solutions proposed include adjusting surgical schedules, streamlining discharges, and enhancing mental health services to alleviate the strain on emergency departments.

